Miss World 2025: Meet the 16 contestants who made it to quarterfinals, check full list Out of 40 Miss World 2025 contestants, sixteen have already advanced to the quarterfinals by winning fast-track challenges. Let's take a look at the lucky contestants.

New Delhi:

The Miss World finals have reached the final leg in Hyderabad. The Miss World 2025 competition, which has been going on for three weeks, will announce the winner in a few hours. Massive arrangements have been made at Hyderabad Hitex for the grand finale of Miss World 2025. Officials said that everything is ready for the final; the event will begin at 6:30 pm and end at 9:20 pm. They said that arrangements are being made to accommodate about 3500 people. The stage is ready for this mega event, illuminated with electric lights. However, the whole world is eagerly waiting to see who will win the crown in the finals.

The mega event will be telecast live in 150 countries around the world. It is known that CM Revanth Reddy, a film and political figure, will participate in this program. This time, the winner of Miss World will get Rs. 8.5 crore prize money. Beauties from 108 countries have come to participate in the Miss World competition, out of which 40 contestants have been selected for the grand finale. Out of these, one will receive the Miss World crown. Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley will head the prestigious jury, while Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, renowned entrepreneur Sudha Reddy, and Miss England 2014 Carina Tyrrell will serve as jury members. Sonu Sood will be honoured with the Miss World Humanitarian Award.

However, out of 40, 16 contestants have already advanced to the quarterfinals by winning fast-track challenges. Let's check out the full list:

Americas & Caribbean

Anna-Lise Nanton, Trinidad & Tobago (Head to Head Challenge)

Aurélie Joachim, Martinique (Top Model)

Valeria Pérez, Puerto Rico (Beauty With a Purpose)

Mayra Delgado, Dominican Republic (Multimedia Award)

Africa

Faith Bwalya, Zambia (Head to Head Challenge)

Selma Kamanya, Namibia (Top Model)

Natasha Nyonyozi, Uganda (Beauty With a Purpose)

Princesse Issie, Cameroon (Multimedia Award)

Europe

Eliise Randmaa, Estonia (Sports Challenge)

Millie-Mae Adams, Wales (Head to Head and Beauty With a Purpose)

Jasmine Gerhardt, Ireland (Top Model)

Andrea Nikolić, Montenegro (Multimedia Award)

Asia & Oceania

Monica Kezia Sembiring, Indonesia (Talent and Beauty With a Purpose)

Idil Bilgen, Türkiye (Head to Head Challenge)

Nandini Gupta, India (Top Model)

Opal Suchata, Thailand (Multimedia Award)

After in-person interviews, a panel of judges chose the remaining semifinalists, who will be announced at the final presentation. Ten quarterfinalists from each continent will be selected, followed by the Top 5, Top 2, and then the four continental winners. Before the new Miss World is chosen, the winner will respond to a final question.

The 71st Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, who won the title last year in Mumbai, will crown the new Miss World as the evening comes to a close.

ALSO READ: Miss World 2025: Date, time, where to watch the beauty pageant online