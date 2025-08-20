Miss Universe India 2025: Meet Manika Vishwakarma, the 22-year-old from Rajasthan Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025. The 22-year-old will represent India at Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok this November.

New Delhi:

India has again attained a beauty queen to cheer for in the world! Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025 and will walk on stage to represent India at the hallowed Miss Universe later this year.

During the glittering event held in Mumbai on Sunday night, contestants from across the country competed in various segments. They were judged not only on beauty but also on confidence, intelligence, and advocacy of social causes. Manika's charm, eloquence, and very strong vision of women's empowerment impressed everyone!

Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025

Manika lives in Delhi, where she is managing both her academic commitments and preparations for pageantry. As a final-year student pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics, she was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan last year.

The 22-year-old described the win as a “dream come true.” In her address after the crowning, she said, “This crown is not just mine; it represents every young woman who dares to dream beyond limitations. I want to use this platform to highlight education and equal opportunities for girls across India.”

The beauty queen is no stranger to the stage. She previously won regional pageants in Rajasthan and has been actively involved in community service, particularly initiatives promoting skill development for rural women.

Her message after winning Miss Universe India crown

Speaking with PTI, Manika said, “To be honest, we always speak about struggle. But I would like to talk about the support that I have got. I always had a supportive family and community, even though I came from a small town. I got a great education. My teachers played a role in it. So, rather than struggles, I would give credit to all those who have supported me in this journey. I am so grateful to all of you. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Highlights from Miss Universe India 2025 finale

The Miss Universe India 2025 finale also celebrated Indian fashion and culture, with designers showcasing traditional and contemporary creations. Alongside Manika, runners-up from Maharashtra and Karnataka were crowned Miss Grand India and Miss Supranational India, respectively.

With her win, Manika Vishwakarma now joins the list of Indian titleholders who have scaled great heights at the Miss Universe stage. The grand international event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2025, where she will represent the country of India on one of the greatest international platforms.

Manika Vishwakarma's victory is more than a crown; her win stands for grit, ambition, and purpose. All eyes will be on her journey, her message, and how she inspires millions as she travels to represent India at Miss Universe 2025.