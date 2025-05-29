Miss Grand International Rachel Gupta steps down, cites 'broken promises, mistreatment' Sharing a post on Instagram, Miss Miss Grand International Rachel Gupta said that 'the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment'. However, the organisation, too shared their statement. Check out the posts here.

Miss Grand International Rachel Gupta announced that she has stepped down from her title. She was the first Indian to ever win the title, however, she has now decided to return the crown in less than a year. Sharing a post on Instagram, Gupta said that 'the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment'.

The 20-year-old model from Jalandhar said, "It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown. Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history. However, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence. This decision was not made lightly."

She also said that she would release a full video sharing the details. The caption of her post read, "To all my supporters around the world: I’m truly sorry if this news has disappointed you. Please know this wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me. The truth will come out very soon. I love you all more than words can express. Thank you for standing by me."

However, Miss Grand International Organisation took to Instagram to share a different side of the story. In a statement, the organisation said that Gupta had breached her contract without approval and refusing to attend an official trip to Guatemala.

The post read, "The Miss Grand International Organization hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately. This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala. As a result, the organization has resolved to revoke her title with immediate effect. Miss Rachel Gupta is no longer authorized to use the title or wear the crown associated with Miss Grand International 2024. We request that the crown be returned to the MGI Head Office within 30 days from the date of this notice."

This comes after Miss England 2025, Milla Magee withdrew from the Miss World 2025 contest stating "It's stuck in the past. Morally I couldn't be a part of it." She further said that she "felt like a prostitute" and was "farmed out for entertainment" by the pageant organisers.

