Mild detergent to air drying: Tips to keep woollens fresh and ready for next winter There are certain ways to store your wools and if you wash and store them properly, they will last you very long and they will also be ready for the next winters. Here are some tips to wash and store your woollen clothes.

With temperatures increasing and spring setting in, its time to pack your woollens. However, woollens are clothes that need to be kept properly and not in any way you like because they are delicate. If you don't keep them store them properly, the woollen clothes might get damaged.

There are certain ways to store your wools and if you wash and store them properly, they will last you very long. Also, when you wash and store in the correct way, you will not have to be bothered during winter in the coming year as they will be fresh and ready. Here are some tips to wash and store your woollen clothes.

Hand Wash or Gentle Cycle

If you're washing wool garments by machine, select the wool or delicate cycle, which uses slower spinning speeds and cooler water. Alternatively, hand washing is the best option. Use lukewarm water and avoid wringing the garment.

Use a Mild Detergent

Wool is a delicate fabric that can get damaged easily by harsh chemicals. When washing your woollens, always opt for a mild detergent that is meant for use on wool or delicate fabrics. Avoid regular laundry detergents or bleach.

Dry Flat, Not Hanging

After washing, never hang your woollen garments to dry. Wool can stretch out of shape when wet and lose its original fit. Lay the items flat on a clean and dry place to air dry. This helps them retain their shape.

Air Dry

Woollens should always be dried in a cool and dry place. Avoid using a tumble dryer as the heat can shrink wool and ruin its texture. Air drying allows the wool to retain its natural softness and helps prevent any unwanted odour buildup.

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

When storing your woollen garments, choose a cool and dry storage area. Wool is prone to attracting moths and insects, so it’s important to store them in airtight containers or garment bags.

ALSO READ: Tulip Garden in Srinagar is set to open on March 23; know timing, ticket prices and more