Micro-retirement: Here's what you need to know about this new career trend popular among Gen Z

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what you need to know about micro-retirement

Gen Z is being credited with bringing about significant changes to workplaces. From drawing boundaries to being able to say no, this generation of the workforce chooses themselves over anything else. They prioritise their mental health and they can go to any lengths to keep themselves healthy. With that, there has been a rise in a new trend and it is known as micro-retirement or micro-retiring.

What is micro-retirement?

This is a practice wherein you take shorter and more frequent breaks from work to rest, recharge and pursue personal interests. These breaks can range from a few weeks to a few months. Micro-retiring gives you a taste of retirement without entirely leaving the workforce.

How is micro-retirement beneficial?

Micro-retirement can allow people to recharge and refocus before returning to work. It also gives people the opportunity for personal growth, travel and exploration. And most importantly, micro-retirement helps to reduce the risks of burnout and chronic stress.

Micro-retirement helps to improve work-life balance and reduces stress. It also increases productivity and focus when you return to work. It also enhances your creativity and it offers you greater flexibility and autonomy in your career.

Ways to go about with micro-retirement

The following ways can help you achieve micro-retirement. These include:

Taking a sabbatical or leave of absence from work

Negotiating a flexible work arrangement or part-time schedule

Using vacation days or accrued time off to take extended breaks.

While micro-retiring is gaining traction, it might not be the best thing for everyone. People in the following situations might not be able to undertake a micro-retirement. These include:

People with limited financial resources or savings

People who have high levels of debt or financial obligations

People with uncertain or unstable work situations

People who have family or caregiving responsibilities that cannot be taken on by others during breaks.

Therefore, it can be said that micro-retirement requires careful planning, financial preparation, and communication with employers, family and friends.

ALSO READ: Kombucha to processed meat: Foods you should avoid in the evening to get a good night's sleep