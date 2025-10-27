Menopause diet tips: Must-have nutrients for hormonal balance During menopause, a woman’s body undergoes significant hormonal and metabolic changes that affect bone density, heart health, and overall energy. Eating nutrient-rich foods becomes essential to maintain strength and balance.

New Delhi:

Menopause is a significant hormonal shift that can impact bones, heart, mood and metabolism. Women, know that correct nutrients can relieve symptoms, increase energy and support overall health during this stage. Therefore, here the expert lists some necessary nutrients to include in your diet, which will make a big difference.

Menopause may be a natural stage in the life course of every woman, but it process signifies the closure of the reproductive years. Menopause brings about hormonal changes resulting in lower estrogen levels and changes causing symptoms such as hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings, and bone loss. There are many studies to support that nutrition plays an important role in how to address these changes.

According to Dr Pooja Chaudhary, Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Laparoscopic Surgery, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, a balanced diet rich in key nutrients can not only relieve menopausal discomfort but also protect long-term health by strengthening bones, maintaining heart health, and supporting hormonal balance. So, women, take the help of an expert when it comes to the diet.

These are the key nutrients every woman should focus on during menopause

Calcium: Did you know? Estrogen protects bone density, and its decline during menopause can put women at risk of osteoporosis. Calcium will be helpful in maintaining strong bones and teeth. Include dairy products, ragi, tofu, almonds, and leafy greens like spinach and kale in your diet. Add calcium to the diet, and you will be able to stay healthy and hearty.

Vitamin D: Allows the body to absorb calcium and supports immune health. Sunlight is a natural source, but supplements or foods like eggs and salmon can be recommended to women. Make sure to get sunlight every morning without fail.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: These fats reduce inflammation, support heart health, and may help ease mood swings and hot flashes. Get omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, and fatty fish like salmon or sardines.

Magnesium: Helps reduce anxiety, muscle cramps, and sleep disturbances that are common during menopause. See to it that you add whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes to your meals.

Protein is necessary for maintaining muscle mass, which tends to decline after menopause. Include dairy, lentils, soy, and chickpeas to keep the bones healthy and improve metabolism. By including these nutrients in your daily meals, staying active, and staying hydrated, you can manage symptoms effectively and enjoy this stage with strength, confidence, and balance. Remember, menopause can be smooth if you take these necessary steps. So, women, get going and, along with diet, exercise as per the doctor’s advice.

ALSO READ: Healthy, tasty, and low-GI: Desi breakfasts that keep your fasting sugar under 100