Mauni Amavasya 2024: Know date, significance, puja timings, rituals and more

The new moon day of Magh month is known as Mauni Amavasya. On this day, taking a bath in Triveni, Ganga or other holy rivers and donating to charity brings virtuous results. This year Mauni Amavasya is falling on February 9. According to beliefs, by observing fast on the day of Amavasya, the ancestors attain salvation and the ancestors send blessings to accomplish all our goals. On Mauni Amavasya, several auspicious Yogas are being formed. In such days, the importance of bathing and donating increases even more on this day.

Mauni Amavasya Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, Mauni Amavasya tithi begins at 08:02 AM on February 09 and ends at 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. Amavasya is revered for conducting various types of puja ceremonies in remembrance of their ancestors or predecessors, including Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja, and even Pind Daan if desired. However, events like marriage, engagement, mundan, and griha pravesh are seen as unfortunate. The day of Mauni Amavasya is devoted to the practice of stillness, as the word 'Mauni' signifies silence. On this day, those who practice meditation seek spiritual elevation by taking a Sankalp of silence, or mauna vrata. Followers of Mauni Amavasya take a daily vow to keep silent in honour of the goddess. Mauni Amavasya is also said to be a very fortunate day for a holy plunge, or 'snana', in a sacred river.

Rituals of Mauni Amavasya

One must take a bath in a holy river on this day. If you are unable to go to any pilgrimage site then you can take a bath at home by mixing Triveni or Ganga water in water. To perform Pitra Tarpan, take a bath in the river or at home and offer Arghya to the Sun. After this, feed food to a poor or Brahmin. Also, donate to any needy or poor person. It is said in Garuda Purana that on the day of Amavasya, ancestors visit their descendants. It is believed that by observing a fast on this day, bathing in the holy river, and donating and offering food to the ancestors, they become happy and give their blessings.