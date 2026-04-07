French biochemist shares 3 key nutrients every expecting mother should focus on

New Delhi:

Pregnancy changes how you look at food. It’s not just about eating more. It’s about eating right. What you put on your plate starts to matter in a different way, because it’s directly linked to your baby’s growth, organ development, brain health, all of it.

And it’s not only about the baby. Your own energy levels, overall health, and how smoothly the pregnancy goes are also tied to what you eat. In a recent Instagram post on April 4, French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author Jessie Inchauspé shared a simple breakdown of key nutrients expecting mothers should focus on, along with what to limit.

1. Choline for baby’s brain development

Choline does not get talked about enough, but it plays a major role in brain development. Jessie recommends aiming for around 450 mg per day during pregnancy.

To reach that, she suggests:

Primary source: About 4 eggs a day, since one egg yolk contains roughly 125 mg of choline

Other animal sources: Chicken, beef or fish, around 75 to 80 mg per 100 g

Dairy options: Cottage cheese with about 20 mg per 100 g, yoghurt with around 16 mg per 100 g

If you do not eat animal products, soybeans are one of the richest plant-based sources, offering about 48 mg per 100 g. Supplements like choline bitartrate can also be considered, but only after checking with a doctor.

2. Protein intake for organ growth

Protein needs go up during pregnancy. Quite a bit, actually. Jessie suggests aiming for at least 1.5 g of protein per kilogram of pre pregnancy body weight per day, especially in the second and third trimesters.

Protein supports the development of the baby’s organs. It also helps maintain the mother’s strength and energy levels, which becomes more important as pregnancy progresses.

3. Omega 3 for brain and early development

Omega 3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, are essential for the baby’s brain. There is also evidence linking them to a lower risk of premature birth.

Her advice is fairly straightforward. Try to include one serving of fatty fish about three times a week. Good options include:

Sardines

Mackerel

Anchovies

Herring

If diet alone is not enough, a DHA rich supplement can be considered.

Why limiting sugar also matters

Along with what to add, there is also what to cut back on. Jessie strongly recommends keeping added sugar below 25 grams per day.

During pregnancy, glucose crosses the placenta. That means it can influence the baby’s metabolic programming. Higher sugar intake may increase inflammation and lead to excess insulin spikes in the baby. Over time, this raises the risk of conditions like obesity and diabetes later in life.

Keeping sugar intake in check is not just about avoiding weight gain. It’s about long term health, both for the mother and the child.

What this means for overall pregnancy health

When you start focusing on nutrient dense foods, things tend to fall into place. Better energy levels, more stable health, and improved chances of a smooth pregnancy.

It’s not about perfection. Just being a bit more aware of what your body needs during this phase can make a real difference.

ALSO READ: Planning a safe pregnancy: Expert tips to prevent birth defects in India

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.