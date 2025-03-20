Massage your head with this oil for good night's sleep; know benefits Say goodbye to sleepless nights! Know the benefits of massaging your head with a special oil to promote relaxation and deep sleep.

Insomnia has become a common problem in today's fast-paced life. Stress, irregular routines, and excessive use of mobile screens can have a bad effect on our sleep. Not getting enough and good sleep affects both the body and the mind. If you also keep turning in bed for hours and are struggling to get a good sleep, then massaging the head with almond oil can be a great solution. It not only improves sleep but is also beneficial for headaches, mental stress, and hair health. In Ayurveda, almond oil is considered an excellent natural remedy, which works to calm the mind and helps in inducing sleep.

How is head massage with almond oil beneficial for good sleep?

A study was conducted by Springer Nature on 60 patients admitted to the hospital. In this study patients suffering from insomnia not only got relief from headaches but their physical pain reduced to a great extent. A light head massage reduces the level of cortisol (stress hormone), which keeps the mind calm and improves sleep. The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E present in it nourish the brain and relax the nerves. Massaging increases blood circulation in the head, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the brain, which helps in falling asleep quickly.

Benefits of Almond oil

Magnesium present in almond oil helps in reducing stress and providing good sleep.

Regular head massage reduces the level of cortisol hormone, which provides relief from stress and anxiety.

Massaging with almond oil helps in relaxing the scalp muscles. Headache and migraine problems may be reduced.

This oil is rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which help in hair growth.

Light massage increases blood circulation in the head, which improves oxygen supply and gives peace to the mind.

