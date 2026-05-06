Want an easy summer wellness drink? London doctor shares mango gut shot recipe for immunity and digestion

New Delhi:

Gut shots are having a bit of a moment right now. These small, concentrated drinks are usually packed with ingredients linked to better digestion, fibre intake, and overall gut health. Plenty of bottled versions exist, but homemade ones still feel like the safer bet. You know exactly what’s going in.

On May 1, Dr Rupy Aujla shared one of his go-to recipes on Instagram. The London-based doctor, who specialises in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, called it the perfect drink for the Indian summer. It uses just four key ingredients, no added sugar, and mango sits right at the centre of it.

What makes this mango gut shot special?

“I’ve been making this gut shot on repeat,” Dr Aujla wrote in the caption. “It’s a delicious way to top up your fibre and anti-inflammatory polyphenols in just a few sips.”

According to him, each ingredient brings something useful to the mix.

Mango adds natural sweetness and contains a polyphenol called mangiferin

Flaxseed is rich in fibre and contains lignans like SDG, known for anti-inflammatory effects

Ginger provides gingerols, compounds linked to lowering inflammation and easing pain

Lime adds freshness along with vitamin C

Simple ingredients. But all doing different jobs.

Ingredients for mango gut shot

The recipe makes four servings.

200g frozen mango

10g ginger

3 tbsp milled flaxseed

1 lime

200ml water

Method of preparation

The prep is pretty quick.

Wash, peel and cut the mango into cubes before freezing them. Store-bought frozen mango works too

Peel the ginger and chop it into rough pieces

Add frozen mango, flaxseed and ginger into a blender

Squeeze in the whole lime

Add water and blend until smooth

Pour into four small shot containers

And that’s it.

Why this mango gut shot is gaining attention

“The beautiful shot feels like sunshine in a glass,” Dr Aujla said. “It is sweet, slightly tangy, great for your gut and immunity. And this is what I reach for when I’m under the weather or a bit achy.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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