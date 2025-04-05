Managing stress to reducing blood sugar; know how this Ayurvedic herb benefits your health Ashwagandha is a herb that has been used for years and it is known to have several health benefits. The word 'Ashwagandha' in Sanskrit is 'smell of the horse' and refers to the herb's ability to increase strength. Read on to know the health benefits of Ashwagandha.

Ayurveda is a holistic system of healing which uses natural approaches to health and well-being. It started in India thousands of years ago and is relevant even today. It is considered a traditional or alternate way of medicine. One of the herbs that is used in Ayurveda is Ashwagandha.

It is a herb that has been used for years and it is known to have several health benefits. The word 'Ashwagandha' in Sanskrit is 'smell of the horse' and refers to the herb's ability to increase strength. Read on to know the health benefits of Ashwagandha.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Ashwagandha is known for its adaptogenic properties which help to manage stress. It helps regulate cortisol which is a hormone that is released in response to stress. By lowering cortisol, this herb can help reduce anxiety and improve overall mental well-being.

Improves Cognitive Function

Studies suggest that Ashwagandha can help improve brain function and memory. It can support the growth of nerve cells and protect against cognitive decline which makes it potentially beneficial for managing conditions like Alzheimer's or age-related memory issues.

Boosts Immunity

Ashwagandha has been shown to boost the immune system. It helps stimulate the production of white blood cells and other immune markers which helps to enhance the body's ability to fight infections and diseases.

Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Ashwagandha can help lower blood sugar levels both in healthy individuals and those with type 2 diabetes. It is believed to improve insulin sensitivity, thereby, making it easier for cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream and manage blood sugar effectively.

Improves Sleep

Ashwagandha is also known to improve sleep quality by calming the nervous system and reducing stress levels. It has a sedative effect that can help individuals with insomnia or those who struggle with sleep due to anxiety or other stress-related factors.

ALSO READ: PM Modi visits Wat Pho: What is the main attraction of this Bangkok temple? Know significance