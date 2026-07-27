From 144 kg to 79 kg, man's 65 kg weight loss journey inspires the internet

New Delhi:

Often, weight loss success stories tend to focus on dramatic transformations. However, behind many of them are years of health struggles, setbacks and difficult decisions before people finally choose to change their lives. This is exactly what happened to one man.

In a post shared by Humans of Bombay, Niraj Jha revealed that he lost 65 kg in around two years, taking his weight from 144 kg to 79 kg. He said his transformation wasn't driven by the desire to look fit, but by the need to survive after a heart attack, severe sleep apnoea and a serious lung infection forced him to rethink his habits.

Stress, unhealthy habits and a health crisis changed everything

The man shared that he once led a comfortable life, running his own business and spending time with his family. However, as work pressures increased, so did his unhealthy habits. Late nights, stress, smoking and drinking gradually led to significant weight gain. He admitted that although his business was doing well, his health was paying the price.

In 2016, everything changed when he experienced severe jaw pain and later learnt that he had suffered a heart attack. While recovering, he also developed severe sleep apnoea. His condition became so serious that he once fell asleep behind the wheel and was involved in a head-on collision.

A visit home became the turning point

Despite these health scares, he said he struggled to make lasting lifestyle changes. His real wake-up call came in 2023 when he travelled to Patna following his father's death. During the visit, he developed a severe lung infection and was admitted to the ICU.

He recalled that it was during this difficult period that he realised his excuses had outweighed his determination to change. The fear of not being able to live any longer became stronger than the fear of starting over.

He began with an 8-minute walk

Instead of signing up for an expensive fitness programme or hiring a nutritionist, he decided to keep things simple. He started by walking for just eight minutes a day. As he became more consistent, he researched nutrition, created his own diet plan and gradually built a walking routine that suited his lifestyle.

He admitted that he avoided strict rules because he knew they would be difficult to maintain. He was more interested in being consistent and making lasting changes.

Beyond weight loss

Now, after shedding 65 kg, he believes that he has transformed in ways that go far beyond his physical appearance. He said that he no longer hides from cameras or avoids social gatherings. Walking into a room with confidence has become one of the biggest achievements of his life.

His story shows that lasting change often begins with small, consistent steps. Whether it's an eight-minute walk or making one healthier choice every day, consistency can make all the difference.

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