Man dies while rafting in Rishikesh; know safety rules to follow during this water sport

A tragic incident occurred in Rishikesh, where a man lost his life while rafting on the Ganga River. The victim reportedly fell out of the raft during a strong current and could not be rescued in time. Despite the popularity of river rafting in Rishikesh, such incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of safety while enjoying adventure sports.

Rishikesh, known as the adventure capital of India, attracts thousands of tourists every year for white-water rafting. While it offers thrilling experiences, rafting also comes with certain risks, especially if safety protocols are not strictly followed.

Safety rules to follow while rafting

Always wear a life jacket: A certified personal flotation device (PFD) is non-negotiable. Ensure it is securely fastened and fits well.

A certified personal flotation device (PFD) is non-negotiable. Ensure it is securely fastened and fits well. Listen to your guide: Professional rafting guides are trained to handle emergencies. Pay close attention to their instructions during the safety briefing and throughout the journey.

Professional rafting guides are trained to handle emergencies. Pay close attention to their instructions during the safety briefing and throughout the journey. Wear a helmet: Helmets protect against head injuries caused by rocks or accidental falls. Make sure yours is properly fitted.

Helmets protect against head injuries caused by rocks or accidental falls. Make sure yours is properly fitted. Don't panic if you fall off: If you fall into the water while rafting, keep your face upwards and lie on your back. This position helps prevent water from entering your mouth and nose, allowing you to float safely until you're rescued or can swim back to the raft.

If you fall into the water while rafting, keep your face upwards and lie on your back. This position helps prevent water from entering your mouth and nose, allowing you to float safely until you're rescued or can swim back to the raft. Stay calm if you fall in : Float on your back with your feet pointed downstream and arms out to help stay afloat. Wait for the guide to assist you.

: Float on your back with your feet pointed downstream and arms out to help stay afloat. Wait for the guide to assist you. Know your fitness level: Rafting can be physically demanding. Choose a river grade appropriate for your fitness and experience level.

Rafting can be physically demanding. Choose a river grade appropriate for your fitness and experience level. Avoid alcohol or drugs before rafting: Being under the influence impairs judgement and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents.

Being under the influence impairs judgement and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents. Check the weather and water conditions: Heavy rainfall can raise water levels and increase the difficulty of rapids. Guides usually check this, but it’s good to stay informed.

Heavy rainfall can raise water levels and increase the difficulty of rapids. Guides usually check this, but it’s good to stay informed. Go with licensed operators only: Ensure the rafting company is certified and follows proper safety regulations. Avoid illegal or unregulated tour operators.

While river rafting is a fun and memorable activity, it must be approached with caution and responsibility. The recent incident in Rishikesh is a sombre reminder of how nature’s thrill can turn dangerous if safety is overlooked. By following basic precautions, such tragedies can often be prevented. Stay safe, follow the rules, and enjoy the ride responsibly.

