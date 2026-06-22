'Way to reconnect, reset': Malaika Arora says yoga continues to teach her something new every day

New Delhi:

For many, yoga is a part of their basic exercise routine. However, there are certain individuals who use yoga for more than just exercise. This is evidenced by how Malaika Arora discussed how her yoga routine went beyond exercise and became a way of life.

An actress and a fitness enthusiast, she explained the deeper meaning of yoga in her own way and said that yoga has helped her reconnect with herself and find balance. This thought has been appreciated by many of her followers, for whom yoga means more than just an exercise routine.

From fitness routine to lifelong practice

In her opinion, which she expressed through her social media account, Malaika mentioned that yoga had always been a part of her life. For her, as per her description, the practice of yoga transformed into a passion over time and then became an essential part of her life. It was about breathing, balance and being present in her life.

Why many people stay with yoga for years

Contrary to popular opinion, unlike other trends that rise and fade over time, yoga has remained consistently relevant over the years.

One of the reasons for this trend is the fact that the benefits of yoga often go beyond fitness. People who practise yoga mostly start with the aim of improving their strength, flexibility or posture but continue practising because of the mental benefits it provides.

With time, the focus of people who practise yoga shifts from trying to achieve the perfect pose to building a continuous relationship with themselves.

The importance of breathing and balance

As mentioned by Malaika, two important aspects of yoga are breathing and balance.

Yoga involves various types of breathing exercises that help people focus, reduce stress and be mindful. At the same time, balance in yoga can mean balancing one's life in relation to work, health and relationships.

Wellness is a daily process

Malaika also thanked yoga for all the lessons she continues to learn from it on a daily basis.

Such a thought acts as a reminder that wellness does not come instantly or quickly; rather, it is achieved through regular practice and patience.

More than just an exercise routine

For many people around the world, yoga is seen as a way of stretching muscles and staying fit. However, for people who have been practising yoga for a long time, the importance of yoga goes far beyond this.

Also read: At 52, Malaika Arora's intense workout routine is inspiring fitness enthusiasts