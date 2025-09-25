Malaika Arora shares 7 Chinese movements that can make you feel ‘10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter’ Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a fitness video, in which she can be seen doing ‘Chinese Movements’. In the video, Arora can be seen performing a series of exercises which can make you feel “10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter”. Check out the video here.

Malaika Arora is known to be a fitness icon, and she inspires her fans and followers with her dedication, workout routine, and healthy eating habits. She has a toned physique, which she maintains with a fitness regimen that includes yoga, strength training and more.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a fitness video, in which she can be seen doing ‘Chinese Movements’. The caption of her video reads, “7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”

The 7 Chinese Movements

Neck rolls and shoulder openers: These help to release stiffness and tension in the upper body. It can be beneficial for those who work long hours at desks. It helps to improve flexibility and circulation in the neck and shoulders. Spinal twists: This exercise can help to massage the internal organs and also improve spinal mobility and posture. Spinal twists are known for their detoxifying properties. Arm circles and shoulder lifts: These movements help to strengthen the shoulder and improve mobility, while also relieving tension in the arms. Torso bends and side stretches: These help to lengthen the sides of the body, improve posture, and core flexibility. Hip circles and pelvic tilts: These help to loosen tight hips, improve balance, and also strengthen the lower back and core. Leg stretches and kicks: These can help stretch hamstrings and quads while also activating the leg muscles for strength and flexibility. Full-body flow movement: This is a dynamic sequence that connects all major muscle groups, improving coordination and overall mobility.

