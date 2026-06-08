At 52, Malaika Arora's intense workout routine is inspiring fitness enthusiasts

New Delhi:

We often hear that age is just a number, and no one proves it better than Malaika Arora. On Instagram, she continues to attract fitness enthusiasts with yet another workout session video. A recent clip shows Malaika taking on an extremely challenging workout that includes strength training, balance exercises and functional movements.

While many people would find such a routine exhausting and difficult to complete, Malaika appears to be fully in control throughout the session, highlighting the commitment she has shown towards fitness over the years. While celebrities often share workout clips to showcase physical transformations, Malaika's latest post delivers a lesson that feels far more relevant to everyday life.

An exercise routine centred on movement, not mirrors

Based on the exercises featured in the session, the routine appears to focus on more than just building muscle. It also works on balance, coordination and overall body control, skills that become increasingly important with age.

Personal trainers often describe this style of training as functional fitness because it prepares the body for everyday movements and activities.

From watching the video, it is clear that the routine does not focus on lifting the heaviest weights or performing flashy exercises for the camera. Instead, the emphasis is on moving well and moving consistently.

Why experts encourage strength training after 50

One reason the clips have resonated with so many viewers is that they arrive at a time when healthy ageing has become an increasingly important fitness conversation.

As people grow older, they naturally begin to lose muscle mass and bone density. Strength training helps slow this process while supporting joint health, posture and balance. Research has consistently shown that resistance exercises can play a significant role in preserving mobility and independence.

For women in particular, strength training becomes especially important during and after menopause, when hormonal changes can affect both muscle and bone health.

The lesson we should take from Malaika's training session

There is nothing extraordinary about any single exercise performed on camera. What makes the session impressive is that it represents just one part of Malaika's long-term commitment to fitness.

Over the years, the actor has shared different aspects of her wellness routine, from yoga sessions to gym workouts. The common thread has never been intensity alone; it has been consistency. Her latest training session reinforces a lesson fitness experts often repeat: results are rarely built through one extraordinary workout. They come from showing up again and again.

That may not sound as exciting as a dramatic fitness transformation, but it is ultimately what helps people stay healthy in the long run.

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