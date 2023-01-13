Makar Sankranti 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for the festive occasion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in India on January 14

Makar Sankranti 2023: Also known as Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti is one of the main holidays observed in India. On January 14, the festival will be celebrated with high spirits. It is a custom to fly kites on this occasion and the sky will be full of them on Saturday. In the Uttarayan period, the days become longer and the nights become shorter. People also worship the lord on this occasion and some of them will also keep a fast. Let us know what is the shubh muhurat and puja vidhi for Makar Sankranti.

Bathing and donation on the day of Sankranti give results equal to many years of penance. On the day of Makar Sankranti, bathing in the Ganga river will give auspicious results. On this day people from far and wide reach Kashi and Prayagraj for bathing. It is believed that by taking a dip in the Ganga on the day of Makar Sankranti, one gets rid of their sins.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Know Puja Vidhi

On the day of Makar Sankranti, wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes. If possible, go to a holy river or the Ganga to bathe. You can also bathe at home by mixing Ganga water with tap water. For Puja, fill water in a copper pot, put red flowers and akshat in it and offer Arghya to Lord Bhaskar. Chant the mantras of the Sun. Chant the mantras of Surya for 108 times and pray for the fulfillment of your wishes by reciting Aditya Hridaya Srot.

Additionally, make khichdi and sesame laddoos at home and then offer them to God. After offering the bhog, take the prasad yourself and distribute it to others as well. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, donate food, sesame and blanket to the needy and poor.

Read:

Donate these things on Makar Sankranti

-- Blanket

-- Sesame

-- Sleep

-- Woolen clothes

-- Rice

-- Grain

-- Urad lentil

-- Jaggery

Read: Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and HD images

Makar Sankranti 2023: Shubh Muhurat

-- Makar Sankranti date - 14 January

-- Punya Kaal morning - 7.15 am to 12.30 am (Duration: 5 hours 14 minutes)

-- Mahapunya Kaal morning - 7:15:13 to 9:15:13 (Duration: 2 hours)

Read: Makar Sankranti traditional dishes: Know til ladoo and peanut chikki recipes

Read More Lifestyle News