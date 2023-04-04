Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, Significance, Facts and beliefs of Jainism

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, history, facts and beliefs of Jainism

Mahavir Jayanti is extremely important to the Jain community since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, one of Jainism's most revered Tirthankaras. The respected Tirthankara was born on the 13th of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The birth anniversary of this spiritual leader and the final Tirthankara (teaching God) of Jainism is commemorated on Mahavir Jayanti. In 599 BCE, he was born as Vardhamana in Kundagrama, a tiny hamlet near Vaishali in Bihar, India.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date

April 4, 2023

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History

King Sidhartha and Queen Trisala had a son named Lord Mahavir. According to Swetambara, he was born in Kundalagrama, Bihar, on the 13th day of the Hindu calendar month Chaitra in 599 BC, whereas the Digambar Jains say he was born in 615 BC. When he was a child, he was given the name Vardhaman. He was born into a royal family and surrounded by all the riches and comforts of life, yet he was not a part of it. These materialistic pleasures never drew him in. When he grew up, he began to seek the meaning of his existence, and as a result, at the age of 30, he abandoned the kingdom, his family, and his worldly duties and travelled to the forest to seek inner peace and calm. He fasted for 12 years to be saved.

Lord Mahavir’s facts and beliefs

1. Some say Tirthankara knew Lord Mahavira before his birth.

2. Vardhamana is another name for Lord Mahavira. He is claimed to be known by five different names.

3. He fled his kingdom and family when he was 30 years old.

4. Lord Mahavira is supposed to have meditated for 12 years.

5. He presented five theories for living a stress-free existence.

6. He is Avasarpini’s final Tirthankara, representing the current time cycle.

7. The Kalpa Sutra states that Mahavira lived in Astikagrama, Prstichampa, Nalanda, Mithila, Bhadrika, Vaishali, Vanijagrama, Alabhika, Panitabhumi, Shravasti, Champapuri and Pawapuri for the first 42 monsoons of his life.

8. According to Swetambara, after attaining omniscience, he spent thirty years travelling over India speaking on his philosophy. Notwithstanding this, he continued to preach to his adherents while at Samavasarana, according to the Digambara.

9. According to the Kalpa Sutra, Mahavira had 159,000 male lay followers and 318,000 female lay followers, as well as 14,000 male ascetics and 36,000 female ascetics.

10. His campaign for international peace, a better rebirth, and, finally, liberty served the spiritual goals of his life.

