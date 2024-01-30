Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 motivational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Motivational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi.

Today marks the 76th death anniversary of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings, principles, and actions continue to inspire generations and his legacy lives on even after all these years. Gandhi, also known as the ‘Father of the Nation’, was a leader, a philosopher, and a visionary who fought for India’s independence using non-violent methods. His life was dedicated to promoting peace, equality, and justice for all.

On this day, let us remember and honour Mahatma Gandhi by reflecting on some of his most powerful quotes that can still inspire us to be better individuals and make a positive impact in the world.

“Be the change you want to see in the world.” “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” “The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.” “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” “The future depends on what we do in the present.”

Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and principles continue to guide us even after all these years. His wisdom and words of inspiration are timeless and can still motivate us to be better individuals and make a positive impact in the world.