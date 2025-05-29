Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones The Hindu calendar says that Maharana Pratap was born on Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samvat. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is being observed today, May 29, 2025. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest warriors, Maharana Pratap Singh Sisodia. He was a Hindu Rajput King of Mewar, Rajasthan and belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs. He is widely known for his bravery and courage.

According to records, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540 as per the Julian calendar. However, with that calendar being replaced, the Gregorian calendar says that the warrior was born on May 19, 1540.

But, the Hindu calendar says that Maharana Pratap was born on Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samvat. Hence, every year on Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap is celebrated, which is also known as Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is being observed today, May 29, 2025. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary warrior.

Quotes by Maharana Pratap

We do not kneel before injustice, we fight it.

Victory belongs to the one who does not lose hope.

A warrior is remembered by his courage, not his crown.

Surrender is not in my blood. Victory or martyrdom, nothing in between.

My horse and my sword are my only treasures.

My battle is not just for Mewar, it is for Bharat.

I am the son of the land, and I will die protecting it.

Wishes and Messages for Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Let’s remember the fearless soul who never bowed to the Mughals. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti!

On this day, we remember a king who chose honour over compromise. Jai Maharana Pratap!

Maharana Pratap is not just a name, he is an emotion. A legacy that stands tall through time.

On this Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may we walk the path of bravery and righteousness like the great warrior.

Let’s salute the legend who became a symbol of Rajput pride and sacrifice.

He fought for his land, his people, and his pride. Let us honour his sacrifice today and always.

May his unwavering spirit inspire generations to come. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti!

Maharana Pratap's life reminds us that dignity and honour are greater than the throne itself.

Remembering the great Maharana Pratap, who lived for freedom and died for honour.

He lost battles, but never his spirit. True victory lies in never giving up.

