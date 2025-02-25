Maha Shivratri 2025: Know step-by-step puja vidhi, Lord Shiva mantra, list of worship materials and more Devotees of Lord Shiva will observe the fast of Maha Shivratri tomorrow. To perform all the rituals properly, one must know about the puja Vidhi, Lord Shiva mantra, worship materials and more.

Maha Shivratri fast is observed on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. It is said that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day, so in some places, there is a tradition of taking out a procession for Mahadev's marriage. It is believed that all the problems going on in someone's life get removed from those who worship with full rituals on the auspicious day of Shivaratri. At the same time, obstacles in marriage are removed. Apart from this, success is achieved in all works by the grace of Lord Shiva.

Auspicious time of Maha Shivaratri 2025 Puja

There is a special significance of worshipping during Nishita Kaal on Maha Shivratri. According to the Panchang, Nishita Kaal will be from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on the night of February 26. During this time, devotees will get only 50 minutes for worship. Apart from this, Ratri Jagran has special significance on Mahashivratri and worshipping for four prahars at night is also very auspicious, the auspicious time of which is as follows-

The first night prahar puja time will be from 06:19 pm to 09:26 pm.

The second night prahar puja time will be from 09:26 to 12:34 a.m. on February 27.

The third night prahar puja time will be from 12:34 am to 03:41 am on February 27.

The night fourth prahar puja time will be from 03:41 am to 06:48 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri worship material

The necessary materials for the worship of Maha Shivratri should be collected in advance. These are as follows- incense, lamp, whole rice, white ghee, wood apple, cannabis, plum, raw cow milk, sugarcane juice, Ganga water, camphor, Malayagiri, sandalwood, Panch Mitthan, makeup material for Shiva and Mother Parvati, Panch Meva, sugar, honey, mango buds, barley ears, clothes and ornaments, sandalwood, betel leaf, betel nut, cloves, cardamom, curd, fruits, flowers, wood apple leaves, datura, basil leaves, Mauli, sacred thread, Panch Ras, perfume, fragrance, roli, Kushasan, etc.

Lord Shiva Mantra

Om Mrityunjaya Mahadeva Trahi Mam Sharanagatam।

Janma-Mrityu-Jara-Vyadhipidaitam Karma-Bandhanaih॥

Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja Vidhi

To observe fast and worship Mahadev on Maha Shivratri, wake up in the Brahma Muhurta in the morning and take a bath. After that, take a vow to observe fast.

Go to a temple near your house and worship the entire Shiv family along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with Shotshopchar.

First of all, offer water, Belpatra, Bhaang, Dhatura, Sandalwood etc. on the Shivling. Chant the mantras of Lord Shiva.

Recite the Vrat Katha and finally complete the Puja after performing Aarti.

If you want to worship at home, then clean the place of worship. After that, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with full rituals.

On this day, night vigil and worship have special importance, so take a bath before night worship, and after that worship Mahadev again with rituals.

ALSO READ: Happy Maha Shivratri 2025: Wishes, quotes, greetings, images, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status to share