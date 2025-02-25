Maha Shivratri 2025 Do's and Don'ts: What you should do and what you should avoid, check details In this article, we are going to tell you what things you should do in Maha Shivratri and what you should avoid at all costs. So let's know in detail.

Maha Shivratri is a very sacred and important festival of Hinduism, in which devotees worship Lord Shiva and organise special rituals. This festival is celebrated yearly on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This year Maha Shivartri will be celebrated on February 26. According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day. Therefore, this day is very special and Lord Shiva is very happy with the worship on this day and fulfils the wishes of his devotees. There is a special way to worship on the day of Maha Shivratri, which devotees should follow. So let us know what are the things that you must do on this day and what things you should avoid.

Do these things on Maha Shivratri

On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Devotees observe fast on this day while some people do not even drink water the whole day. During the fast, you can eat fruits throughout the day. But after sunset, you should avoid consuming any food.

For worship, people either go to the nearest temple or if they have a Shiv Linga in their home, they worship it only. It is said that Lord Shiva loves milk and milk products very much. Hence, it is advisable to bathe the Shiv Linga in milk or curd. You can also add some honey while bathing the Linga. Mantras are often chanted during Maha Shivratri. These mantras are believed to have some special powers. It has also been scientifically proven that these mantras generate some energy vibrations that affect our lives. The most famous mantra that is chanted is “Om Namah Shivaya” where you pray for the union of your soul with Lord Shiva.

Don't do these things on Maha Shivratri

Women should not apply sindoor on Lord Shiva. Instead, sandalwood paste can be applied.

Lord Shiva does not like black colour, so do not wear black clothes on this day. Apart from this, red flowers are prohibited for Lord Shiva, so offering white flowers to him is considered best. Along with this, Ketaki and Kevada flowers have been cursed by Lord Shiva, so do not use them in the worship of Shiva.

Tulsi leaves symbolise Lord Vishnu's wife, Lakshmi, so do not offer them to Lord Shiva. While circumambulating the Shiv Linga, do not take a full round. Instead, take a half-round and then come back to your starting position.

While offering Bael leaves to Lord Shiva, ensure that the leaves are scratch-free. Scratched leaves are considered an insult to the deity. Never offer milk to Lord Shiva in a brass vessel. Instead, you can use a copper vessel.

It is also forbidden to offer coconut water to Lord Shiva because coconut is considered a symbol of Lakshmi. Therefore, coconut water should not be offered to Lord Shiva on the day of Maha Shivratri.

