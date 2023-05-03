Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/METGALA23 Made In India: Did you know Met Gala 2023 red carpet was made by Kerala artisans? Details here

The Met Gala, one of the year's most important fashion events, took place on Monday in New York City. Several well-known celebrities from around the world walked the red carpet at the event.

This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

This year's Gala night had another big Indian connection, aside from the appearance of Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and fashion consultant Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia.

Neytt, an Extra Weave design firm located in Kerala, revealed on Instagram that the not-so-red, but beige, carpet was woven in the state's Alleppey district. It's constructed entirely of sisal (Mexican agave) fibre. It appears that weaving took 60 days. The sisal carpet was then handpainted in the United States. Among Neytt's significant clients are the Taj Coromandel in Chennai and the Soho House in Mumbai.

