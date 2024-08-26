Like eating piping hot food? It can be harmful to health, know side effects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the side effects of eating piping-hot food.

People who are fond of eating hot fluffy rotis, smokey tea and vegetables, listen up. Eating too hot food can be very harmful to your health. Now you will say that hot food tastes delicious, you are absolutely right, but hot food is a different kind of food, but if you eat too hot food then it is not good for your health. Every food has a specific temperature, some things taste good hot while some things taste good cold. But by eating too hot food, neither the taste of the food can be experienced, nor does the body get any benefits.

What is the harm from eating too hot food?

Damage to teeth- If you eat or drink very hot food, it can damage your teeth. Sensitivity in teeth increases due to eating very hot and cold food. Therefore, always consume things at normal temperature.

Damage to throat and tongue- Eating too hot food also affects those parts of our body through which the food passes. This means that eating too hot food can also harm the tongue and throat. Eating too hot food burns the tongue, the effect of which lasts for many days. Sometimes eating too hot food causes swelling in the throat and also damages the intestines.

Gas problem- People who eat very hot food have more gas problems. Eating very hot food causes gas problems in the body. Due to this, you may have other problems.

Stomach damage- Eating too hot food can increase the heat in the stomach. Extremely hot things can also cause stomach upset. This can also cause stomach irritation and stomach ulcers. Eating too hot food increases the risk of acidity, nausea and vomiting.

