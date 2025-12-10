4 leadership mistakes that quietly damage your team’s mental health | Experts explain Experts reveal four common leadership mistakes that silently hurt employee mental health. From weak communication to micromanagement, here’s what harms teams, and how leaders can fix it.

New Delhi:

The mental health of an employee is a matter of concern. So, it is a known fact that leaders play a powerful role in shaping workplace culture. A good leader can set a good example for the employees. Hence, supportive leadership can improve employee well-being, while poor leadership can increase stress, burnout, and disengagement.

These are some of the useful strategies that a leader can adopt when it comes to the employee’s mental well-being. Mental health matters and shouldn’t be neglected at all. Read on to know more about the foolproof tips in the article below.

Why leadership directly affects employee mental health

According to Dr Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant-Mental Health & Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals, employees tend to face numerous challenges at work. The constant pressure of deadlines, back-to-back meetings, targets, a sedentary lifestyle, and erratic work schedules can take a toll on the employee's mental well-being. Employee mental health is associated with the behaviour of the leaders, their way of communication, and how they support their teams.

Currently, due to erratic schedules, employees have to adhere to strict deadlines, and there are high expectations and constant pressure to perform better and achieve targets. This can lead to stress and anxiety in employees.

However, a good leader will be able to support and cooperate with the employees by offering his/her valuable guidance, empathy, and balance. Unfortunately, when the leadership is weak, insensitive, or disconnected from employees’ needs, stress increases, and workplace morale suffers.

Four leadership mistakes that quietly damage team well-being

Weak communication: When leaders do not communicate properly and clearly, employees tend to get confused and anxious when it comes to their responsibilities. That constant Micromanagement: Leaders who constantly monitor every small task can create fear and emotional exhaustion. Don’t be behind the employee or keep nagging, just give them enough space to work freely and give their 100%. Work overload and lack of appreciation: Some employees may be overloaded, while others have lighter tasks. This imbalance creates fatigue and stress. So, distribute the work properly among employees. Likewise, many employees are undervalued at work and feel frustrated due to the lack of appreciation. No empathy: Leaders who do not understand or acknowledge personal struggles make it harder for employees to cope with stress, illness, or family issues. So, support employees in difficult times.

How leaders can create a supportive and healthier work culture

According to Ms Kruti Sharma, Corporate Trainer, Leadership Coach, POSH & AML Expert, leaders should create a safe space where employees feel comfortable sharing concerns. Emotional support is important. So, simple gestures like listening, showing empathy, and acknowledging challenges can make employees feel valued and heard.

They will be able to give their best for the organisation. Encouraging employees for breaks, flexible hours, and realistic deadlines can help them enhance their mental well-being. Celebrating small achievements of an employee can further boost their morale. Workshops, counselling support, wellness programs, and stress-management sessions show employees that the organisation cares.



These strategies are crucial for the well-being of the employee. So, don’t wait anymore and get going if you are a leader and wish to build a stronger team and improve the performance of the employees.

