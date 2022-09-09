Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2022: Know where to watch LIVE stream as devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalbaugcha Raja 2022

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2022: As the 10-day-long festivities come to an end on September 9, 2022, the devotees take part in the huge procession of Lord Ganesha’s visarjan. The huge idol of the Ganesha will be taken from the pandal on the day of Anant Chaturdashi for immersion in water aka visarjan after two years. Let's take a look at some of the pictures of 14 feet-tall Ganesha idol’s Visarjan ceremony procedure.

After the 10 days of festivities, the day has come when devotees have to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Taking part in the procession, devotees shower the idol with flowers, gulal and sweets as they also chant his songs. Reportedly, the 95-year-old Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Gully leaves the pandal for immersion first followed by Lalbaugcha Raja who is immersed around 6 am.

The Mandal members use a unique technique to immerse the idol called the Hydraulic system, which is an electrically operated raft in the form of a small ship, which has a small portion at the centre of Lord Ganesha’s idol. It takes the idol deep into the sea.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2022: LIVE Streaming

The procession starts from Lalbagh Market. Then goes to Girgaum Chowpatty via Bharatmata Cinema, Lalbagh, Sane Guruji Marg, Byculla Railway Station, Nagpada, Sutar Gali, Madhavbagh, Opera House and immersion takes place finally at Girgaon Chowpatty. You can watch the LIVE stream here-

Let’s have a look at some of the pictures from the auspicious procession day:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDMALHOTRA KARTIKAARYANBollywood celebrities also visited the pandal to pay their respect to Lord Ganesha.

Image Source : TWITTER/@INISHANT4 Union Minister Amit Shah also performed aarti at the Ganesha Pandal along with Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavid and Mukesh Ambani.

Have a look at some videos here:

