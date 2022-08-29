Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 LIVE darshan: Witness Mumbai's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | FIRST PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL.SONAR__ Lalbaugcha Raja installed Lord Ganesh idol in Mumbai's pandal

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Lord Ganpati idol, shared the first look of Bappa on Monday evening. After a gap of two years, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any restrictions and the city is expected to see huge crowds turning up to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday, which will be a large affair at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal. Prior to the 10-day celebration, the organisers took to Instagram to share the live streaming details of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 first look, which was shared with the devotees on Monday, August 29.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934. The unveiling of the Lord Ganesha idol was live-streamed on YouTube. A huge crowd arrived to see the idol's unveiling.

The devotees also shred the images of Lord Ganesha's idol on social media and they quickly went viral.

Read More Lifestyle News