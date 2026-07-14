This man's 60 kg weight loss journey began with one simple habit

New Delhi:

Most of the time, when people talk about losing weight, it involves dieting, exercising and quick fixes. However, sometimes, the secret to sustainable weight loss lies in making small adjustments to your lifestyle.

One such story is inspiring thousands online. YouTuber Kuwar Kapur, who says he lost over 60 kg naturally, recently shared the five habits that helped him go from 142 kg to 80 kg. Instead of promoting shortcuts, he credits consistency and structure for his remarkable transformation.

1. Prioritising protein at every meal

According to Kuwar, one of the biggest changes he made was putting protein at the centre of every meal. He admits that he previously relied heavily on carbohydrates. Once he began eating protein first, his cravings reduced, he stayed full for longer and late-night snacking became much easier to control.

Protein is also known to increase satiety, making it easier to manage calorie intake throughout the day.

2. Taking a short walk after meals

Kuwar says one of the simplest habits had one of the biggest impacts. Instead of sitting immediately after eating, he began taking a 10-minute walk after meals. According to him, this improved digestion, helped regulate blood sugar levels and proved more effective than many expensive fat-loss supplements.

Even light physical activity after meals has been linked to better blood sugar control and improved overall health.

3. Weighing himself every day

Many people avoid stepping on the weighing scale because daily fluctuations can feel discouraging.

Kuwar chose a different approach. Rather than reacting emotionally to the number each day, he focused on tracking the overall trend over time.

As he puts it, "You can't change what you refuse to measure."

4. Cutting out liquid calories

One of his easiest wins came from eliminating high-calorie drinks.

He realised he had been consuming more than 600 calories a day through milkshakes, sugary beverages and sweet drinks without even noticing.

Instead of drastically changing his diet, he switched to zero-calorie drinks and artificial sweeteners, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit.

5. Timing his meals

Instead of eating whenever he felt like it, Kuwar started following a proper meal schedule.

Kuwar believes that eating based on impulse often leads to overeating, whereas following a structured meal schedule makes it easier to maintain a calorie deficit without feeling deprived.

Eventually, healthy eating became a habit rather than something driven by motivation.

Consistency over motivation

Kuwar ends his video with a message that resonates with many people trying to lose weight. He says none of these habits is extreme; they're simply necessary. According to him, he didn't lose more than 60 kg because he stayed motivated every day. Instead, he achieved his transformation by creating a system of habits that he could consistently follow.

His story is a reminder that successful weight loss isn't always about finding the perfect diet. Sometimes, it's about building a sustainable routine with habits you can realistically stick to.

Also read: 7.7 kg down in 2 months: Fitness coach reveals 5 exercises behind her weight-loss transformation