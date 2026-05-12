Inside Kumar Vishwas’ Noida house: Massive 60-foot artwork, private salon and a stunning tree bookshelf

New Delhi:

Kumar Vishwas has always been known for his way with words, whether through poetry performances, literature discussions or public appearances. Over the years, the poet and former politician has built a strong connection with audiences through his admiration for Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit literature. Recently, he opened the doors of his Noida home during a house tour with Curly Tales, giving viewers a closer look at the space he has built around art, books and personal memories.

The house itself feels deeply personal. Grand in parts, calm in others. White tones dominate most corners, but the home never feels cold or overly polished. Instead, it carries a slightly old-world warmth, mixed with artistic details and spaces clearly designed around comfort, reading and reflection.

A look inside Kumar Vishwas’ Noida house

From the outside itself, the house stands out because of its all-white structure and large architectural design. The entrance door features an antique-style knob, while glass panels frame the sides and make the entry feel more open.

Inside, the foyer area includes a white marble table decorated with flowers and ornamental pieces. Instead of directly leading into a living room, though, the entrance opens towards a circular staircase that immediately becomes one of the central visual elements inside the house.

One of the most striking details shown during the tour was a massive 60-foot painting themed around “basant”, stretching vertically across floors and visually tying the house together.

The poet also spoke about his admiration for Lord Buddha, something reflected through multiple design choices across the home. Artistic touches appear throughout the property, including Madhubani artwork near the lift area and a dedicated prayer corner.

The living area blends vintage and modern details

The living room combines modern interiors with more traditional decorative elements.

A large white sofa setup gives the space a softer and calmer appearance, while an oversized chandelier becomes one of the standout features in the room. The accent wall decorated with flowers adds warmth to the area, and large floor-to-wall windows allow natural light to spread across the space.

Apart from the main living room arrangement, the house also includes smaller family seating areas designed for more relaxed gatherings.

A library-like study and private wellness corner

Kumar Vishwas’ study area feels closer to a private library than a conventional workspace.

The room includes bookshelves, paintings, musical instruments and multiple seating corners. During the tour, he mentioned that he uses the space both for reading and meditation.

Connected to the study is a personal salon area equipped with spa and steam facilities.

The house also contains another library on a different floor, where many of his books are kept.

A separate floor designed for his daughters

The poet also showed viewers the floor designed for his daughters.

The area opens into a personal lobby space connected to a large terrace. The daughters’ rooms are positioned on opposite sides of the lobby, creating a sense of separation and privacy within the same floor.

Inside the marble-toned kitchen and dining space

The dining area flows directly into a spacious kitchen designed with white marble countertops and neatly arranged cabinets.

Like most parts of the house, the kitchen also follows a clean and minimal visual style, while still matching the larger aesthetic of the property.

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