Kombucha to processed meat: Foods you should avoid in the evening to get a good night's sleep

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods you should avoid in the evening to sleep well at night

A good night's sleep is as important as a healthy diet and regular physical exercise. It helps to maintain hormonal levels, reduces stress, helps in weight management and more. Therefore, getting a good night's is crucial and one should sleep for 7-9 hours every day. Doing so can help your body function to its optimum level.

However, there are certain foods and beverages that can stand in the way of you getting a good night's sleep. These can disrupt your body's natural functions which eventually affects your sleep. Hence, it is important that you avoid these foods as doing so can help you get good sleep. Here are some of those foods.

Kombucha and Other Caffeinated Beverages

While kombucha is known for its health benefits, it has caffeine present in it. Caffeine is a stimulant that can interfere with your sleep as it blocks the adenosine receptors in your brain that help you fall asleep. Drinking kombucha in the evening can disrupt your sleep cycle, so it's best to enjoy it earlier in the day.

Spicy Foods

Spicy foods can trigger heartburn or acid reflux, especially when lying down. Capsaicin can increase your body temperature which could make it harder for your body to cool down and fall asleep. Even if you don't experience heartburn, spicy foods can disturb your sleep quality.

Processed Meats

Processed meats such as sausages, bacon and deli meats are high in saturated fats and preservatives like nitrates which can cause indigestion and disrupt your sleep. The body takes longer to digest these heavy foods, thereby, making it harder for you to relax and fall asleep. Also, the high salt content can lead to dehydration which can wake you up in the middle of the night.

Heavy, Fatty Meals

Meals that are greasy or heavy in fats such as fried food or fatty cuts of meat take longer to digest and can cause discomfort while you lie down. This can lead to digestive issues like bloating or indigestion which make it harder for you to fall asleep. For a good night's sleep, opt for lighter meals.

Sugary Snacks and Desserts

Foods high in sugar like candies or baked goods can cause spike in blood sugar levels followed by a drop. This leads to fluctuations in your energy levels which make it difficult to stay asleep throughout the night.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to stomach woes with this prebiotic salad for prolonged relief, know easy recipe