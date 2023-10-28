Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Know date, significance, auspicious timing, rituals and other details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know date, significance, auspicious timing, rituals and other details of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023.

In the Hindu religion, festivals hold a special place as they not only bring people together but also serve as a reminder of our rich cultural heritage and traditions. One such festival is Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the country. This auspicious festival is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, which falls in the months of September or October according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 28th.

The word 'Kojagari' is derived from two Sanskrit words- 'Koja' meaning 'who' and 'Agari' meaning 'awake'. Hence, this festival is also known as 'Kojagari Purnima' or 'Awakened Full Moon'. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, visits the homes of her devotees on this auspicious day and blesses them with abundance and happiness.

Significance of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja:

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja holds great significance in the Hindu religion as it symbolises the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the Devas (Gods) and Asuras (Demons). She chose Lord Vishnu as her husband and since then, she has resided in his chest. Therefore, this day is also celebrated as 'Sharad Purnima' or 'Kojagari Purnima' to commemorate this divine union.

Apart from being associated with Goddess Lakshmi, this festival is also dedicated to Lord Indra, the king of the Devas. It is believed that on this day, Lord Indra was blessed with a boon by Goddess Lakshmi that whoever worships her with devotion to Kojagari Purnima will be blessed with wealth and prosperity.

Auspicious Time for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja:

As per Hindu mythology, the auspicious time for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is during Pradosh Kaal, which is the time between sunset and midnight.

Purnima Tithi Begins - On October 28, 2023 at 04:17 AM.

Purnima Tithi Ends - On October 29, 2023 at 01:53 AM.

Rituals of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja:

The puja rituals of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja are similar to other Lakshmi pujas. Devotees keep a fast on this day and break it only after completing the puja rituals in the evening. The puja begins with the chanting of mantras and performing aarti (offering prayers by rotating a lamp in front of the idol or image of the deity).

The puja is usually performed during the evening hours in homes and temples. Devotees clean their houses, decorate them with flowers and rangolis (colourful designs made using coloured powders), and prepare special delicacies as offerings to the Goddess. The entire family gathers for the puja and offers prayers seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

After aarti, devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes as bhog (offering) to Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that offering kheer or payasam (a sweet dish made with milk, rice, and sugar) to the Goddess brings blessings of abundance and prosperity.

Another important ritual of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is the 'Lakshmi Ganesha Panchopchara Puja'. This puja involves offering five items to the deities, namely, deep (lamp), pushpa (flowers), dhoop (incense), naivedya (food offering), and aachman (water). This puja is believed to bring good fortune and blessings from the divine couple, Lakshmi and Ganesha.

In some regions of India, people also perform 'Kojagara Vrata' on this day. This is a special fasting ritual where devotees observe a strict fast and break it only by consuming prasad (offering) after the puja in the evening. The fasting is believed to cleanse the mind and body and bring prosperity and well-being.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is also celebrated with great fervour in West Bengal as it marks the end of Durga Puja, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. On this day, the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies with much fanfare and celebrations.

