Know why July 18 is celebrated as World Listening Day

World Listening Day is an annual event celebrated on July 18th each year. It was created in 2003 by the World Listening Project to celebrate the joy and value of conscious listening in the modern world. The day is a reminder to be mindful of our surroundings and to appreciate the natural sounds of the environment.

The purpose of World Listening Day is to encourage people to take a moment to stop, look, listen, and reflect on their environment. Listening to the sounds of nature can provide us with a sense of well-being and can help us reconnect with the world around us. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of sound, explore new sounds, and learn about our environment.

History

World Listening Day was created by the World Listening Project (WLP), an international organisation dedicated to raising awareness about soundscapes, ecology, and acoustics. The day was first celebrated in 2010 as a way to spread awareness about soundscapes and acoustics. The day has since gained more traction with organisations hosting events worldwide in celebration of world listening day. Participants can join workshops, listen to podcasts, explore soundscapes, or simply take a moment to be mindful of their environment.

Significance

World Listening Day is an important reminder that we should be mindful of our environment and take time to appreciate it. Celebrating World Listening Day allows us to slow down and truly take in what’s going on around us. It gives us an opportunity to explore new sounds, learn about our environment, and discover unique ways we can use sound in our everyday lives.

Not only is it important for appreciating the beauty of sound but it also helps us understand our environment better. By listening attentively, we become aware of how humans are affecting the planet, which can help us make better decisions for our planet’s future.

