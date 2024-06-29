Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how often should you oil your hair weekly to prevent hair fall

Hair care routines often include various practices aimed at maintaining healthy, vibrant hair. One such practice is oiling, which not only nourishes the hair but also helps prevent hair fall when done correctly. Understanding the frequency of oiling your hair can significantly impact its health and strength. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how often you should oil your hair weekly to effectively prevent hair fall:

Why oil your hair?

Before diving into the frequency, it's essential to understand why oiling is beneficial for your hair. Hair oils provide several advantages:

Moisturisation: Oils like coconut, almond, and argan oil penetrate the hair shaft, moisturizing and hydrating the hair strands.

Factors influencing how often you should oil your hair:

The frequency of oiling your hair depends on several factors:

Hair Type: Different hair types require different levels of moisture. For example, dry or curly hair may benefit from more frequent oiling compared to oily hair types.

Recommended frequency for oiling your hair:

While individual preferences and hair needs vary, a general guideline for how often to oil your hair per week can be established:

For Normal to Dry Hair: 1-2 times per week is generally sufficient. Choose a day or two when you have time to leave the oil in for a few hours or overnight before washing.

Tips for effective hair oiling:

To maximise the benefits of oiling and prevent hair fall, follow these tips:

Choose the Right Oil: Select oils based on your hair type and needs. Lighter oils like jojoba or grapeseed are suitable for oily hair, while thicker oils like coconut or castor oil are great for dry or damaged hair.

