Kitchen Hacks: Follow these 5 easy methods to reduce excess salt in food

Salt is very important in food. If salt is not added to food, the food tastes bland. Sometimes you have prepared a dish with a lot of effort and if there is excess salt in it, then the taste of the entire food gets spoiled. If there is excess salt in the food, then there is no need to panic. You can take the help of some tips to reduce salt in food. So let's know about some such measures.

Use of potatoes

You can reduce salt by using potatoes. If there is excess salt in the food, then add potato pieces to it. By doing this, the potato absorbs the extra salt.

Use of curd

If there is excess salt in your food, you can use curd to reduce it. If you are cooking vegetables, add curd to it and cook. This will not only reduce the salt but will also enhance the taste.

Use of Ghee

Ghee doubles the taste of any food. Consumption of ghee is also good for health and it also reduces excess salt in food.

Use of lemon

It is also good to use lemon to reduce excess salt in vegetables. You can add lemon juice to the vegetables. Lemon juice helps in balancing excess salt.

Use of flour

One way to reduce excess salt in vegetables is to use flour balls. Put flour balls in the vegetables and cook the vegetables for some more time. The flour balls absorb the salt from your food and the amount of salt in the vegetables reduces.

