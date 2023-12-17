Kharmas 2023: Hindus halt auspicious activities during month of Kharmas, here's why; also know date and timing

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kharmas 2023: Hindus halt auspicious activities, here's why

On December 16, the Sun will leave Scorpio and enter Sagittarius. The entry of the Sun into Sagittarius is called Dhanurmas, which is also called Kharmas or Malmas in common parlance. During this period, auspicious functions like marriage, engagement, yagya, housewarming, etc. will not take place. Besides, buying a new house or vehicle, etc. is also prohibited. Kharmas is starting from 16th December 2023, which will end in the new year on 15th January 2024 on the day of Makar Sankranti.

According to religious beliefs, such an opportunity comes twice a year. The first Kharmas is from mid-March to mid-April and the other is from mid-December to mid-January. It is believed that the speed of the Sun slows down in this month. Due to this, no auspicious work is successful. Moreover, the month of Kharmas is not considered auspicious in the Hindu scriptures. Hence, doing auspicious work is prohibited during this period. Besides, it has also been asked to follow some rules. Kharmas is considered very inauspicious in astrology and Hindu religion.

Doing auspicious work is prohibited

According to religious and astrological beliefs, Kharmas is not considered auspicious. Therefore, doing any auspicious or auspicious work during this month is considered prohibited. During this time, none of the rituals mentioned in the Hindu religion, like Mundan Sanskar, Yagyopaveet, Namkaran, Griha Pravesh, House Construction, Starting a new business, bride's entry, engagement, marriage, etc. are performed.

Why do auspicious works stop?

According to Hindu mythology, Jupiter is the lord of Sagittarius. The entry of Jupiter in its zodiac sign is not good for humans. When this happens, the Sun becomes weak in the horoscope of people. Due to the Sun being weak in this zodiac sign, it is called Malmas. It is said that the nature of the Sun becomes furious in Kharmas. Due to the Sun being in a weak position, auspicious works are banned this month.

