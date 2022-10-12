Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to make fasting easier, here's how to curb hunger pangs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Karwa Chauth 2022: Thursday is Karwa Chauth, a very auspicious day for married women who keep 'Nirjala' fast and worship the almighty for the long lives of their husbands and happy married life. On the occasion, women dress up in the evening like newlywed brides. They apply 'mehendi', wear new traditional attire, and jewellery and do all the 'solah shringaar' (16 symbolics adorned by married women).

The day of Karwa Chauth begins with an early morning bath before sunrise and a meal called sargi. Fasting for an entire day without consuming water can be difficult for women. To make things easier, here are some fasting tips that one should follow. Also, listed below are food items that one should eat and avoid when observing Karwa Chauth fast:

Food items to include in Sargi meal

Sargi is the meal that is supposed to be eaten before sunrise. Since the entire day you won’t be eating anything, it is important to have the first meal of the day which is rich in nutrients.

Add fruits to your plate

Eat simple meal

Drink healthy beverages

Eat dry fruits

Add yougurt

Avoid these when breaking Karwa Chauth fast

Don't gulp food in a whiff

Do not consume caffeine

No fried/spicy food yet

Have homemade sweets

How to curb hunger pangs

Distract yourself: You can watch television or a series that has been pending on your list. Rest: Don't indulge in strenuous activities. Give your body rest so that you can conserve energy. Hydration is the key: Before you begin your fast make sure you've had enough liquid for the day. Drink coconut water or lassi and chaach to keep it cool. Stay at a cool place: Staying in warm and humid temperatures can exhaust you making you feel hungry. Therefore try and maintain a soothing temperature. Don't stress: Not eating for the entire day can be stressful which can make things worse. Focus on why you want to do this and things wil get a bit easier.

