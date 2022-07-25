Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Facebook status, SMS and Whatsapp messages for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: July 26 every year is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to honour the sacrifices of the fallen soldier of the Indian army who gave their lives to win the battle against the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. On this day, people all over the country remember the brave hearts who fought in the 60-day-long 'Operation Vijay'. They fought under a temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the conflict. Like every year, the Prime Minister of India will pay homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp greetings on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to honour the soldiers and celebrate the patriotic occasion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes and Quotes

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the Kargil War

We won against them in Kargil, but we lost our dear ones in those hills. Remembering the brave soldiers that won the Kargil War on this day in 1999

A soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him but he loves what is behind him. Salute to all the brave soldiers.

The only trace left of those who perish for their homeland is the turban on their heads and the tricolor on their body. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

