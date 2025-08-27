Karan Kundrra weight loss: Know how the actor, Bigg Boss contestant lost 12 kg in one month The 40-year-old actor and Bigg Boss contestant says that he maintains a disciplined lifestyle while also loving his food. Read on to know how the actor lost 12 kg in a month.

New Delhi:

Karan Kundrra, in a recent interview, revealed that he shed 12 kg in a month. He shared that he didn’t turn to extreme fad diets or shortcuts and instead he switched to basics.

The 40-year-old actor and Bigg Boss contestant says that he maintains a disciplined lifestyle while also showing his love for food. Read on to know how the actor lost 12 kg in a month.

Karan Kundrra’s 12 Kg Weight Loss in a Month: The Secret Revealed

Speaking to TOI, Karan Kundrra said that he turned to age-old practices instead of fad diets. He further said, “I simply went back to the basics, I ate ghee, something that’s been part of my life since childhood, and I practised fasting.”

Karan Kundrra’s Indian Diet Approach to Fitness

Speaking about his diet, Kundrra revealed that he doesn’t believe in crash diets or imported food plans as it doesn’t suit the Indian body type. He further said, “Our genetics and lifestyle are very different from Western or Mediterranean cultures. I returned to my roots, and it worked for me.”

How Weight Loss Transformed His Health and Outlook on Life

Kundrra, sharing about his transformation said that weight loss, for him, was more than just physical, it transformed his outlook. He said, “It changes your entire being, your energy, your personality, even the way you see life. At the end of the day, nothing lasts forever, not fame, not money, not success. What truly remains is health.”

The Bigg Boss contestant said, “As I grow older, so does my sense of responsibility. My parents are ageing, and one day I’ll have a family of my own. Health, for me, has now become the top priority.” He said that this realisation has made him more mindful about wellness, not just for himself but for those who rely on him.

