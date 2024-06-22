Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Know date, history and more

Kabirdas Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, celebrates the birth anniversary of the revered mystic poet and social reformer Kabir Das. Observed annually on the full moon day of Jyeshtha (May or June), this important day in India honours Kabir's enduring legacy of love, tolerance, and social harmony. His teachings, which emphasize the unity of God and the futility of religious divisions, continue to inspire generations. Kabir's poetry, sermons, and aphorisms are treasured globally. The purpose of Kabirdas Jayanti is to honour his life, principles, and spiritual achievements.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Date

This year, on June 22, 2024, we will celebrate the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das. As in previous years, people across the country will gather to honour Saint Kabir Das and his famous contributions.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: History

The exact details of Kabir's birth are shrouded in time, with estimates placing it around 1398 CE. Some accounts suggest he was born to a Brahmin mother but raised by a Muslim weaver, a beautiful testament to the merging of religious influences in his life. As he sought advice from both Muslim and Hindu masters, Kabir's spiritual journey crossed religious lines. This unique blend of experiences shaped his philosophy, which championed the idea of a single Supreme Being and rejected extremism in any form.

His works, known as Kabir Vani or Kabir Ke Dohe, are revered for their profound spiritual messages and simple yet impactful language. Kabir's teachings were centred around the concept of a formless God and criticized the rituals and dogmas of both Hinduism and Islam. He emphasized the importance of a personal connection with the divine, advocating for a direct and unmediated relationship with God.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Significance

Kabirdas Jayanti holds immense significance for his followers and admirers across the world. Kabir's teachings transcend religious boundaries, promoting universal values of love, harmony, and compassion. His philosophy encourages self-introspection and the rejection of superficial religious practices, advocating instead for a sincere and heartfelt devotion to God.

The celebration of Kabirdas Jayanti serves as a reminder of Kabir's timeless wisdom and his contributions to Indian literature and spirituality. It is a day to reflect on his teachings and to strive to embody his principles in our daily lives.