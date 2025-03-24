Jyotika loses '9 kg in just 3 months', shares diet and fitness secrets like Vidya Balan When it comes to weight loss we find the entire process very challenging. However, we take inspiration from celebrities and now recently, Jyotika has shared her diet and fitness secrets which you can also follow easily to lose weight fast.

Vidya Balan broke her silence on her dramatic weight loss in October 2024 and shared her new diet, which allowed her to lose extra pounds without going to the gym. In a March 22 Instagram post, actor Jyotika praised Vidya for introducing her to the group of fitness professionals and dietitians who helped her start her weight loss journey. She disclosed that, like Vidya, she changed her diet and workout mantra and dropped "9 kg weight loss in just 3 months."

Taking to Instagram, Jyotika shared a picture of herself along with her trainer and team of Chennai-based nutritional group, Amura Health, and wrote, “Thank you, Amura, for the 9 kg weight loss in just 3 months and for helping me rediscover my inner self! You all are just magical.”

She has shared every detail of her weight loss journey in her post, writing: “To begin with, a big thank you to actor Vidya Balan for introducing me to the magical team of Amura through her interviews. Weight management has always been a struggle for me; heavy workouts, endless diets, and limitless intermittent fasting did not help shed the extra kilos. It finally happened with Amura.”

Learning about inflammatory foods

Jyoti shared, “I learned about my gut, digestion, inflammatory foods and food balancing. More importantly, I understood its impact on my well-being and moods while infusing a feeling of positivity. As a result, I feel extremely energised and confident as a person today.”

Healthy life

Jyotika thanked her trainer and explained how weight training was particularly important for her transformation. She said, “A healthy life is about balance; while weight loss and diets are important, strength cannot take a backseat. Weight training is the key to an independent future, especially for women. I cannot thank my trainer Mahesh enough for teaching me that strength is equally important and proving to me that age is just a number. Healing our inner selves, self-love and de-stressing should be our main goal – weight loss will automatically follow.”

“Understanding my body and its functioning and combining exercises with it has maximum impact on my experience,” Jyotika concluded.

