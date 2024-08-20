Just 11 minutes of walk can help reduce risk of untimely death, know how and why it is effective

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Just 11 minutes of walking can help reduce the risk of untimely death.

Walking in the morning is considered the best way to stay healthy. Daily walking provides many benefits to the body and can reduce the risk of untimely death. This means that just a few minutes of walking can save you from several serious health issues. If you walk daily, then problems like heart attack, diabetes, blood pressure and obesity can be avoided. This means that walking regularly in the morning reduces the risk of deadly diseases. You will not have to go to hospitals and get medicines.

At the same time, a report in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says that the risk of untimely death can be reduced by walking for a few minutes every day. A study included data from more than 30 million people, which found that the risk of untimely death can be reduced by one in 10 people who walk for at least 11 minutes every day. This means that people who walk regularly every day reduce the risk of untimely death. With this, you can also keep diseases away for a long time.

Benefits of daily exercise

In this busy life, you must take out at least 1 hour of your day for your fitness. If your body is healthy, you will be able to do every work properly. Doctors also recommend regular exercise to stay fit. Many researches also confirm that people who exercise regularly have less risk of untimely death. Exercising makes the body healthy. This can also reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

Benefits of walking daily

Regular walking every day provides many benefits to the body. Walking is also an effective exercise to keep the heart and brain healthy. Therefore, walk for half an hour every day. This can reduce the risk of premature death by 23%. At the same time, the risk of heart-related diseases can be reduced by 17%. The risk of cancer can be reduced by 7%. Apart from this, the risk of myeloid leukaemia and stomach cancer can be reduced by 26%.

ALSO READ: Kickstart your day with THESE 5 beginner-friendly yoga asanas for ideal morning