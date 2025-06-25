Joint pain in monsoon? Expert suggests to practice these yoga poses for instant relief Find instant relief from monsoon joint pain with expert-recommended yoga poses. Learn how these simple stretches and strengthening exercises can ease stiffness and improve mobility.

As there is a drop in the temperature and pressure in the atmosphere during the monsoon, the tissues around the joints in the body tend to expand and activate the pain receptors in the brain. and more over the rate of absorption of sunlight for vitamin d is very low during this season; hence, it has a negative impact on the bone health and response of the body to inflammation.

According to Dr Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, yoga, a time-tested mind-body practice, is now widely recognised for its benefits in managing pain, reducing inflammation, and improving mobility. Research, such as a 2021 study in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, confirms that gentle yoga asanas can significantly decrease joint pain, stiffness, and disability in people with osteoarthritis. Below are four yoga poses recommended for easing joint pain during the rainy season:

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

How to do it:

Kneel on a mat with knees together and feet slightly apart.

Sit back onto your heels, keeping your spine straight.

Rest your hands on your thighs, close your eyes, and breathe deeply for 5–10 minutes.

Benefits:

Aids digestion, which can help reduce inflammation.

Relieves stiffness in the knees and ankles.

Traditionally recommended in Ayurveda post meals for vata-related joint issues.

Avoid if: You have recent knee injuries, ankle fractures, or varicose veins.

2. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

How to do it:

Stand with feet together, arms at your sides.

Inhale, lift your arms overhead, and rise onto your toes.

Stretch upward, hold for 10–15 seconds, then exhale and return to the starting position.

Benefits:

Improves balance and joint alignment.

Enhances posture and lymphatic circulation.

Stimulates neuromuscular coordination.

Avoid if: You have balance disorders or acute vertigo.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Inhale and lift your hips, pressing your feet and arms into the floor.

Hold for 15–30 seconds, then slowly lower your hips.

Benefits:

Strengthens the lower back, hips, and knees.

Boosts blood flow to spinal joints and the sacrum.

Helps relieve lumbar stiffness and sciatica.

Avoid if: You have a neck injury or have recently had spinal surgery.

4. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist Pose)

How to do it:

Sit with legs extended. Cross your right foot over your left knee.

Place your right hand behind you and your left elbow outside your right knee.

Gently twist and hold for 15 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.

Benefits:

Improves mobility in the spine, shoulders, and hips.

Supports digestion and detoxification, which benefits joint health.

Avoid if: You are pregnant or have herniated discs or severe spinal issues.

Conclusion

Joint pain during the monsoon does not have to be inevitable. Practising these yoga postures with awareness can help reduce inflammation and stiffness while strengthening your body. Both modern research and classical yogic texts emphasise the importance of movement for joint health. For best results, practise daily under professional guidance and avoid overexertion. If you have chronic or autoimmune conditions, consult a healthcare provider before starting yoga therapy.

