Janmashtami 2023: Peda to Dhaniya Panjiri, 5 prasad recipes for Lord Krishna's bhog

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday, is a special occasion for Indians all over the world. Every year, devotees come together to celebrate this joyous event.

This year, Janmashtami 2023, is especially momentous as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna will be celebrated for two days, September 6th and 7th. Various sweet treats will be offered as bhog that symbolizes the love between Radha and Lord Krishna. Peda to Dhaniya Panjiri is loved by all age groups and is considered a prasad (offering) to Lord Krishna on this special day.

Traditionally, devotees offer five unique prasads to Lord Krishna as part of the bhog. Today, we are going to share five delicious recipes that you can make for Lord Krishna’s bhog this Janmashtami.

Dhaniya Panjiri

This treat is made with ghee (clarified butter), sugar, poppy seeds, cardamom powder and coriander leaves. It is a simple yet delicious offering to Lord Krishna. To make this prasad, first, mix the ghee with sugar until fully combined. Then add in poppy seeds, cardamom powder and coriander leaves and mix again until everything is evenly mixed together.

Once the mixture is ready, shape it into small balls and roll them in desiccated coconut for an even more delicious experience. Dhaniya Panjiri balls can then be offered to Lord Krishna as a part of the bhog on Janmashtami.

Peda Prasad

This classic Indian dish is made with khoya (milk solids), saffron strands and cardamom powder. To make Peda Prasad, start by heating the khoya in a pan on low heat and stirring continuously until it becomes soft and creamy. Then add saffron strands and cardamom powder and mix well until everything is combined together.

Once the mixture has cooled down, shape it into small discs and roll them in crushed pistachios for a crunchy texture. These Peda Prasad discs can then be offered as a part of the bhog on Janmashtami.

Ghevar Prasad

This classic Rajasthani delicacy is made with ghee (clarified butter), sugar, all-purpose flour and saffron strands. To make Ghevar Prasad, first, mix together the sugar and ghee until fully combined. Then add in all-purpose flour and saffron strands and mix again until everything is evenly mixed together.

Once the mixture has cooled down, shape it into small discs and fry them in hot oil until they become golden brown in colour. These Ghevar Prasad discs can then be offered as a part of the bhog on Janmashtami.

Kesar Peda Prasad

This Indian sweet dish is made with khoya (milk solids), sugar and saffron strands. To make Kesar Peda Prasad, start by heating the khoya in a pan on low heat and stirring continuously until it becomes soft and creamy. Then add in sugar and saffron strands and mix well until everything is combined together.

Once the mixture has cooled down, shape it into small discs and roll them in crushed pistachios for an added crunchy texture. These Kesar Peda Prasad discs can then be offered as a part of the bhog on Janmashtami.

Moti Chur Ladoo Prasad

This traditional Indian sweet dish is made with ghee (clarified butter), semolina flour, sugar and cardamom powder. To make Moti Chur Ladoo Prasad start by heating the ghee in a pan on low heat and stirring continuously until it melts completely. Then add in semolina flour, sugar and cardamom powder and mix again until everything is evenly mixed together.

Once the mixture has cooled down shape it into small balls and roll them in desiccated coconut for an even more delicious experience. These Moti Chur Ladoo Prasad balls can then be offered to Lord Krishna as a part of the bhog on Janmashtami 2023.

So there you have it - five delicious prasads that you can offer to Lord Krishna as a part of his bhog this Janmashtami 2023. From Dhaniya Panjiri to Kesar Peda Prasad - these recipes are sure to bring joy to everyone who tastes them.

