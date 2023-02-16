Jaipur to host 2-day literary festival: Know Date, Venue and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jaipur to host a two-day literary festival

A two-day literary festival in Rajasthan's Jaipur from February 19 will bring together authors from across the country. The Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Rajasthan Tourism Department are collaborating r to organise a literary fest, "Shahrnama Kahani: Apne Shehro." Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Wednesday announced that the fest will include the writers who have written about historical cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Pushkar, Bhopal, and Lucknow.



"They will discuss their life experiences, folk tales, heritage, literature, cuisine, and the significance of previous eras and megaliths," the minister said. He further said that the ministry is dedicated to promoting the tourist industry and that many initiatives are being taken to support traditional artists.



Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary for the tourism department, also claimed that the state government has set a goal to enhance the financial situation of folk artists, and provisions have been included in the most recent budget to guarantee that they work for at least 100 days in a year. Over 20 seminars will take place over the course of the two-day festival, as per the co-directors of the festival.



FAQs

Q: What are literary festivals?

A: Literary festivals are events that celebrate literature, writing, and books. These festivals bring together authors, publishers, and readers in a vibrant celebration of literature, often featuring book readings, panel discussions, workshops, and other activities that explore different aspects of the literary world.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2023: MP's Ujjain to glow up with 21 lakh diyas to set Guinness world record

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2023: Break your fast with healthy and tasty sabudana khichdi, know how to prepare

Read More Lifestyle News