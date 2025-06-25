Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Know the history, legend behind the largest chariot festival The mention of the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is there in ancient scriptures like that of Brahma Purana, Padma Purana and others, and is believed to be more than 460 years old. While there are several legends about the Jagannath Rath Yatra, read here about one of the famous ones.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an important festival that is celebrated in several parts of India, however, the celebrations in Puri remains unmatched. Rath Yatra in Puri is not just a festival but holds immense religious and cultural significance. On the day of Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra are taken out of the Jagannath Temple and taken to the Gundicha temple, where they stay for the few days before returning.

This year, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will take place on Friday, June 27. Rath Yatra takes place in the month of Ashada, beginning on the second day or Dwitiya Tithi during the Shukla Paksha and ending on the tenth day or Dashami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha.

Jagannath Rath Yatra History and Legend

The mention of the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is there in ancient scriptures like that of Brahma Purana, Padma Purana and others, and is believed to be more than 460 years old. While there are several legends about the Jagannath Rath Yatra, read here about one of the famous ones.

The Puri Jagannath Temple was built by King Indrayumna, and the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra were made at the Gundicha Temple by Lord Vishwakarma. Queen Gundicha was the wife of Indrayumna. As a promise to Queen Gundicha, the gods and goddess visit the Gundicha temple every year during Rath Yatra.

According to the legend, King Indrayumna had a dream wherein Lord Jagannath appeared and wanted to be carved from a log of driftwood that would be found on the shore. The king came across the log and wanted to carve someone to carve the idols. However, he couldn't find anyone suitable and that is when Lord Vishwakarma agreed to make the idols, but he had one condition. he would make the idols behind closed doors and no one would be allowed inside until the idols were finished.

The king agreed initially, however, he later got anxious and opened to door, only to find that Lord Vishwakarma has left the place and the idols were left incomplete. Even though the idols were incomplete, they came to be worshipped in that form till today.

