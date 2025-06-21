International Yoga Day 2025: Doctor reveals how yoga boosts children's mental health A doctor shares the benefits of yoga for children's mental health, highlighting its positive impact on their emotional well-being, focus, and resilience, making it a valuable practice for young minds.

New Delhi:

When it comes to tending to a child's mental health, we tend to default to thoughts of therapy sessions, structured spaces, and screen restrictions. But one of the most underappreciated — and profoundly effective — methods for emotional management and brain development is yoga. It's accessible, it's culturally embedded, and quite possibly most importantly, it does the trick.

From the clinical to the academic settings, yoga is increasingly being accepted as a valuable resource in children's mental health — not merely as physical exercise, but as a holistic practice that enhances how kids concentrate, feel, and operate.

Focus: Training the brain through the body

According to Dr Swathi Reddy (PT), Senior Consultant Physiotherapist and Certified Diet Counsellor, and MIAP, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, one of the direct advantages of yoga in kids is increased attention span. In a world where electronic devices are competing for every moment of a kid's life, it's necessary to consciously train attention — and yoga provides a beautiful, non-invasive method of doing just that.

When a child locks in Tree Pose for a few breaths or wraps arms and legs into Eagle pose, the body stills, and the mind activates. Those balance shapes give the prefrontal cortex a workout it enjoys. Add calm, steady breathing, and the whole routine turns into a gentle exercise that quiets the spirit while sharpening focus.

Studies show that kids who flow regularly onto the mat speak up more in class, drift off less, and keep their feelings in check. What is particularly encouraging is the fact that results are observed even with minimal daily practice. Children need to do it under the supervision of an expert yoga trainer.

Self-regulation: Building the pause button

Emotional self-regulation isn’t innate — it’s built. And yoga builds it beautifully. Short breathing exercises – switching nostrils like Anulom Vilom or letting the belly fill slowly – talk straight to the calming part of the nervous system and turn down the fussiness. For children who frequently throw tantrums and experience unrest, that is pure gold. The benefits go beyond the yoga mat; consistent practice rewires how a child responds to stress.

It also helps with predictability and decisiveness in chaos. A typical class warm-up, poses, and cool down create an arc that feels whole. Kids with ADHD or simply extra-sensitive nerves tend to drift when schedules change, so having a clear sense of what's next provides them with the secure anchor they need.

Small affirmation sentences such as "I am calm" or "I am strong" inserted into a session are much more than just chants; they are instant, flashing switches in the mind. Spoken often, they rewire how children speak to themselves and set the lens through which they read every experience.

Relaxation practices like Savasana or guided visualisation help children become comfortable with stillness — a rare experience in today’s hyperstimulated world. A moment of stillness gives the mind time to breathe and clears the mental clutter, and this tiny break is much needed and a forgotten building block of solid mental health.

Regular movement and focused breathing won’t replace professional therapy when things get heavy, yet they can serve as a sturdy second-in-line tool. Kids who practise yoga have better control over their emotions and command of how they express themselves and also show high levels of confidence. And in a world constantly telling them to rush, accomplish, or multiply, the lesson to slow down—for them and for us—is the best gift we can offer.

