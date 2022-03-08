International Women's Day 2022: Essential fitness and diet tips for women in their 40s

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fitness and diet are important aspects of a healthy mind and body

Highlights 40s demand that we invest more and more in our physical and mental health

Zumba, Pilates and yoga are the best workout routines for women in their 40s, says our expert

Protein, antioxidants, iron, calcium and Omega-3 are essentials and must be part of your nutrition

Turning 40 is a major milestone for us. It is a halfway point by most life expectancy charts. This stresses the need to take better care of ourselves, both mentally and physically, be it exercise or focusing on the right nutrition.

On International Women's Day 2022, we got in touch with nutritionist and Pilates trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika's Balanced Body, who sheds light on the fitness, food and lifestyle habits that women in their 40s need to incorporate to lead better and more balanced lives. Her tips on nutrition and food intake will help you in shaping your fitness journey.

How can women in their 40s start their fitness journey?

There are 3 key points to starting your fitness journey to ensure you stick to your routine:

1. Choose an exercise routine you enjoy, like dancing. Join a Zumba class. Enjoy something high intensity. Do High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). If you want something with controlled mindful movement, start Pilates.

2. Work with an experienced fitness professional who will create a personalised program for you that will help you achieve your goals in a safe and effective manner.

3. Set realistic goals. Short-term goals that you should achieve in 4-6 weeks and long-term goals that you should achieve over a 6-9 month program should be aimed at.

What kind of fitness regime is best suited for women over the age 40?

Women over the age of 40 need to focus on both strength training to keep bone density at an optimal and cardio to keep the most important muscle in the body, the heart, healthy.

How can working professionals (women) over 40 look after their mental and physical well-being?

Mindful movement, like Pilates and yoga, is the best way to stay both mentally and physically fit. Pilates is a form of movement that requires a great deal of focus and concentration and works on strengthening the entire body. Mat Pilates can be done anywhere by everyone and is an ideal way to work on mental and physical well-being.

What are the diet tips for women in their 40s?

1. Ensure each meal and snack has some protein - lean meat like fish and chicken, eggs, nuts, beans, and lentils.

2. Add plenty of fresh and seasonal vegetables and fruits that provide antioxidants to help keep skin, hair, and nails healthy.

3. Keep calcium intake at an optimal to keep bones healthy - leafy green vegetables, chia seeds, dried figs, and beans are the top sources.

4. Omega-3 food sources and supplements must be added to keep a healthy heart. Mackerel, sardines, flaxseeds, and seaweed are excellent food sources.

5. Iron levels should be maintained to keep energy levels up. Dried fruit, baked potatoes, beans, and red meat are foods that should be added to meal plans.