International Whiskey Day 2025: Cocofashioned to Shikake, 3 whiskey-based cocktails you need to try With these three whiskey-based cocktails, toast a glass and join in the celebration as we celebrate this ageless spirit on International Whiskey Day 2025.

International Whiskey Day on March 27th, 2025, is a day meant to pay tribute to the rich heritage and cultural importance of whiskey globally. From sampling sessions to distillery tours, enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike will be able to taste their favorite whiskey brands and learn about the various techniques and traditions involved in their making. As we look forward to 2025, we can confidently say that International Whiskey Day will only become stronger and more well-established as a cherished day among whiskey enthusiasts all over the world. Now, in this article, we have mentioned recipes for 3 delectable whiskey-based cocktails.

Old School Cocktail Recipe by Poee & Co. – Chef Mr. Saurabh Tyagi

Old school cocktail

Old School Cocktail with a spicy and tangy mix of whisky, guava juice and hot chilli pepper.

Ingredients:

60 ml Whisky (bourbon)

45 ml Guava juice

10 ml Lime juice

10 ml Honey syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 small Bird's eye chili or

jalapeño

1 pinch Black salt

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a mixing glass, gently muddle the chili with honey syrup ( half and half of honey and warm water) to release heat. (For a smokier kick, lightly torch the chili or on a gas flame before muddling.)

To build the cocktail: Add whisky, guava juice, lime juice, black salt, and bitters. Stir well.

Add ice cubes and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Double strain into a rock glass over a large square ice cube.

Garnish with a thin guava slice or a dehydrated lime wheel. For extra flair, rim half the glass with chili salt.

Shikake by Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy

Shikake cocktail

Ingredients:

Whiskey 60ml

Gari 10 gms

Gari Brain 20 ml

Citrus 10 ml (Lime Juice)

Method: Shaken

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker

Shake well with ice cubes

Pour into a tall glass over ice cubes

Garnish with Gari and dehydrated Lime slice

Coconut & Whiskey (also called Cocofashioned) by Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room

Cocofashioned cocktail

Ingredients:



Dewar’s 12 yr - 45 ml

Coconut water - 45ml

Lemon Bitter – 2 dashes

Honey – 1 barspoon

Kafir lime leaf – 1 nos

Glass –old fashion

Garnish –kafir lime leaf

Method- Stir