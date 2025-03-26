International Whiskey Day 2025: Cocofashioned to Shikake, 3 whiskey-based cocktails you need to try

International Whiskey Day on March 27th, 2025, is a day meant to pay tribute to the rich heritage and cultural importance of whiskey globally. From sampling sessions to distillery tours, enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike will be able to taste their favorite whiskey brands and learn about the various techniques and traditions involved in their making. As we look forward to 2025, we can confidently say that International Whiskey Day will only become stronger and more well-established as a cherished day among whiskey enthusiasts all over the world. Now, in this article, we have mentioned recipes for 3 delectable whiskey-based cocktails.
Old School Cocktail Recipe by Poee & Co. – Chef Mr. Saurabh Tyagi
Old School Cocktail with a spicy and tangy mix of whisky, guava juice and hot chilli pepper.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Whisky (bourbon)
- 45 ml Guava juice
- 10 ml Lime juice
- 10 ml Honey syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 small Bird's eye chili or
- jalapeño
- 1 pinch Black salt
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
In a mixing glass, gently muddle the chili with honey syrup ( half and half of honey and warm water) to release heat. (For a smokier kick, lightly torch the chili or on a gas flame before muddling.)
To build the cocktail: Add whisky, guava juice, lime juice, black salt, and bitters. Stir well.
Add ice cubes and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Double strain into a rock glass over a large square ice cube.
Garnish with a thin guava slice or a dehydrated lime wheel. For extra flair, rim half the glass with chili salt.
Shikake by Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy
Ingredients:
- Whiskey 60ml
- Gari 10 gms
- Gari Brain 20 ml
- Citrus 10 ml (Lime Juice)
Method: Shaken
- Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker
- Shake well with ice cubes
- Pour into a tall glass over ice cubes
- Garnish with Gari and dehydrated Lime slice
Coconut & Whiskey (also called Cocofashioned) by Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room
Ingredients:
-
- Dewar’s 12 yr - 45 ml
- Coconut water - 45ml
- Lemon Bitter – 2 dashes
- Honey – 1 barspoon
- Kafir lime leaf – 1 nos
- Glass –old fashion
- Garnish –kafir lime leaf
Method- Stir
- Combine whiskey, coconut water, bitter lemon, and honey in a mixing glass.
- Stir well to mix and chill.
- Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice.
- Garnish with a kafir lime leaf.