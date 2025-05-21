International Tea Day 2025: Mint to green, 5 herbal teas that can help you to lose weight naturally International Tea Day celebrates the rich history and diversity of tea. Thus, in this article, we have mentioned a few herbal teas that can help you lose weight naturally.

International Tea Day honours one of the most popular and extensively consumed drinks in the world. Since ancient times, tea has been a part of many cultures and is a staple of daily life all over the world. It has great cultural, social, and financial significance in addition to being a beverage. This day also emphasises the health advantages of tea, which is well-known for its antioxidant qualities as well as its capacity to ease stress and encourage relaxation. Now, on International Tea Day 2025, let's explore some herbal teas which help to lose weight naturally.

Mint Tea

The coolness of mint is not only good for taste but is also a boon for stomach health. Mint tea improves digestion and provides relief from problems like indigestion or gas. Along with this, it also keeps the body light and refreshed.

Green Tea

You may have heard the name of green tea first, and the reason for this is justified. The catechins and antioxidants present in it boost the metabolism of the body. This burns fat faster, especially the fat accumulated around the stomach and waist.

Lemon-Ginger Tea

Both lemon and ginger are rich in detoxifying properties. Lemon-ginger tea flushes out toxins accumulated in the body and improves digestion. This tea reduces stomach bloating and speeds up metabolism, making weight loss easier.

Hibiscus Tea

This tea made from flowers is new in India, but its benefits are tremendous. Hibiscus tea prevents fat accumulation in the body and promotes detoxification. It is also rich in vitamin C, which also strengthens the immune system.

Cinnamon-Honey Tea

Cinnamon activates metabolism, and honey is a natural fat-burner. Both work together to dissolve the fat stored in the body. This tea not only reduces weight but also keeps the sugar level balanced.

