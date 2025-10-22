From struggle to strength: Celebrities empowering others with their stuttering stories International Stuttering Awareness Day 2025 shines a light on the power of speech, acceptance, and resilience. Several celebrities have spoken openly about their struggles with stuttering. Their stories inspire others to embrace their voice and also help break the stigma around speech disorders.

Stuttering is a speech impairment rather than an illness. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have discussed this in public. Farah Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan all struggled with stuttering as children.

International Stuttering Awareness Day is celebrated every year on October 22. Awareness campaigns are run to understand and accept these people living in society. Stuttering is not a disease but just a speech disorder which many people suffer from in their childhood. There are many stars in Bollywood who had to struggle with the problem of stuttering in their childhood.

Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan revealed in an interview that his friends teased him as a child because of his stuttering. He even had to undergo therapy for it.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has also mentioned that he struggled with speech as a child, even struggling to pronounce his own name correctly. Ranbir Kapoor says that even today, he still struggles with this problem. But it's nothing to be ashamed of. With some meditation and effort, he has significantly improved his speech.

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar, the actor and voice artist who became the voice of Prabhas in Baahubali and is now recognised for his voice, also suffered from a stutter as a child. People made fun of him, and he was often removed from shows because of it. Later, Sharad Kelkar changed his breathing pattern. He began breathing while speaking dialogue, which reduced his stuttering.

What is stuttering or stammering?

Stuttering is a condition in which the speed of speech is often interrupted. Sometimes you are unable to pronounce a word and get stuck while speaking it. Sometimes there is a long gap between words before speaking. This problem is often more common in childhood. Stuttering can have genetic and environmental causes. Even though stuttering is not a disease, it can be challenging and frustrating for those who suffer from it.

